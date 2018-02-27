× A trial date has been set for former Bachelor star Chris Soules

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trial date has been set for Chris Soules, the Iowa farmer-turned-reality television celebrity who is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

A judge signed an order Tuesday setting a jury trial for Nov. 7 in Independence. Judge Andrea Dryer set aside four days.

Soules appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015 and became a television celebrity. However, after returning home to his family’s northern Iowa farm, he struck a tractor driven by a neighbor on April 24 last year.

He called 911 and waited for first responders but left before police arrived.

Soules failed in his attempt to get the Iowa Supreme Court to dismiss the felony charge, contending Iowa’s law requiring fatal wreck surviving drivers to wait for police is unconstitutional.