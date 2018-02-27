× West Branch schools closed Wednesday after threat made towards students and staff

WEST BRANCH, Iowa – West Branch Community Schools will be closed on Wednesday February 28 due to “safety and security precautions,” according to the district’s website .

In a statement, The West Branch Police Department said the following:

“The West Branch Police Department was notified by the West Branch Community School District of a threatening message found in one of the school buildings earlier today. The West Branch Police Department is working in conjunction with the West Branch Community School District on this investigation. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be provided at this time.”

According to a tweet from the West Branch Times, parents were told school officials will use the next 24 hours to consult with police about an ongoing investigation.

BREAKING: School cancelled due to threat pic.twitter.com/zENLSiBNan — West Branch Times (@WBTimes) February 28, 2018

The email said that a threat was made towards staff and students of the school district. Police are still assessing the threat, and at this time the district said they plan to resume school on Thursday, March 1. They said when school does resume, extra security support will be in place.

This is a developing story, WQAD is working to gather more details.