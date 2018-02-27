× Here is how to have your John Taylor Salon gift certificates and prepaid services honored

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Owner of the John Taylor Salon, Lynn Surr, is now answering questions about what to do with unused gift certificates.

“I want to sincerely apologize for the delayed response,” she said in a statement emailed to WQAD on February 27. “Things have been very hectic and it was difficult to find time to sort our the details on how to handle the many challenges we faced.”

Surr said that gift certificates and prepaid series will be honored. “Holders of Gift Certificates and Prepaid services can email the serial number, gift certificate amount, date purchased and contact information to ilovemyspaservices@outlook.com.

If you are looking for your technician, you can check johntaylordayspa.com. That website, Surr said, will be updated when each technician has found a new spa or salon home.

“I wish there had been more time to plan all of the details so our valued guest never had to wonder about how this affected them,” said Surr.

Still viewers we talked to wonder why she continued to sell services, knowing that she was going out of business.

Surr invites people to ask her questions by contacting Lynn Surr at Ilovemyspaservices.com.