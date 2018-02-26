× Wisconsin woman charged in Moline man’s opiod overdose death

MOLINE, Illinois — Illinois investigators are trying to extradite a Wisconsin woman wanted on a charge of drug-induced homicide for allegedly supplying the Fentanyl her estranged husband overdosed on, leading to his death.

The victim, Manuel Rico of Moline, died of the overdose at the Motel 6 on Moline’s 52nd Avenue on Dec. 9, 2017.

Detective Michael Griffin of the Moline Police Department said an autopsy revealed that Rico, 30, died of an opiod overdose. All such deaths are treated as homicides and turned over to the state’s attorney office, he added.

Facing charges in Rico’s death is Kayla Kundert, 25, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin. Griffin said Rico and Kundert are married, but had been “estranged for some time.” She is accused of procuring the drugs that Rico overdosed on.

Griffin said drug-induced homicide cases can be difficult to prove and that investigators must be able to show that the OD was caused by drugs given to the victim by the suspect.

Kundert was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Green County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Department and transported to the county jail, where she awaits an extradition hearing. Her bond is set at $100,000.