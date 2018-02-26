× Tuesday is your week’s best… followed by the week’s wettest

A pretty good start to the work week as daytime highs across the area reached around the mid to upper 50s. This will lead to the week’s best followed by combination of rain and snow.

Those same southerly winds we had today will last through the night as overnight lows only drop around the mid 30s.

The wind will increase even more but so will our temperatures as the mercury is expected to soar just over the 60 degree mark. Plenty of sunshine is a guarantee too, so a win-win come Tuesday.

But it won’t last beyond Tuesday as a system pulls in from the west bringing a few later day showers on Wednesday followed by a steadier rain that night into Thursday. In fact, temperatures will slowly drop that day changing the last of the rain to some accumulating snow.

Stay tuned!

What a way to start off the brand new month. March will be coming in like a lion.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

