× Shots fired call leads to police chase, crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police have detained two suspects who may have been involved in a shots fired incident involving at least two vehicles on the city’s northwest side on Monday, Feb. 26.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is active.

According to police, officers responded to shots fired calls shortly after noon on Monday in both the 4900 block of N. Elsie and the 3100 block of N. Fairmount streets. Police determined both incidents were related and spoke to witnesses who reported two vehicles chasing each other, with shots fired from at least one of the vehicles.

One of the suspect vehicles was spotted near the intersection of Division Street and Central Park Avenue. When officers tried to pull it over, the vehicle fled and eventually crashed in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Witnesses on the scene of the crash said a pair of people fled from the crash on foot. Those are the two subject – who police currently are not identifying – that were detained.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at (563) 326-6125.