× See all restaurants and discounts for QC Restaurant Week

It’s no secret we have world-class dining in the Quad Cities. Whether it’s lunch, dinner, casual or elegant dining, the choice is yours during the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau’s 6th annual Quad Cities Restaurant Week, now through March 4.

More than thirty Quad Cities area eateries are participating with most offering $7-$10 lunches and $15-$30 multi-course dinners! Enjoy from these great establishments.

Here is a complete list of the restaurants and discounts offered this week: