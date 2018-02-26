See all restaurants and discounts for QC Restaurant Week

|
YOUR PIE LUNCH – $8.55 Select your ingredients for your 10″ Pizza, including a 20 ounce pop, and your choice of a side salad, 2 scoops of glato, or chips. You pick your dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings! (Excludes craft pizza ingredients; Add $3.95 for Gluten-free crust)
THUNDER BAY GRILLE LUNCH – $10 per person Choice of: Salmon BLT: Peppercorn seared Atlantic Salmon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Wholegrain Toast. All-American Burger: Certified Angus Beef, American Cheese, Thick-cut Bacon, Gourmet Bun. Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich: Buttermilk chicken breast, Chipotle Ranch, Brioche Bun, Crispy Slaw, Spicy Honey for dipping. Add an Appetizer of Gouda Mac N Cheese Bites for Only $6.00! DINNER – $20 per person Includes a choice of entree, side salad, and dessert. Drunken Sirloin Tips: Sam Adams marinated Sirloin Tips, Onion, Roasted mushroom medley, Demi-glace, Provolone, Buttermilk mashed potatoes – Chicken Marsala Ravioli Chicken filled ravioli, Roasted Mushroom Medley, Marsala cream, Peas, Shaved parmesan, Crusty bread. Chicken Tchoupitoulas Cajun: Spiced Chicken breast, Roasted potatoes, Tasso ham, Green onion, Béarnaise sauce, Blackened green beans. Dessert: Chocolate Lava Cake Warm chocolate cake, Molten chocolate center, Vanilla ice cream, Chocolate drizzle.
SIPPI’S DINNER – $20 per person. All entrees served with a choice of Salad or Soup, and a piece of our Nearly Famous Bread Pudding. Choice of Entree: Stuffed 14 oz Tomahawk pork chop with Monterey sauce served with house garlic toast and potato. Grilled 8 oz. yellow fin tuna fillet with cucumber wasabi sauce, served with house garlic toast and rice. 8 oz ribeye steak with shrimp scampi: Served with house garlic toast and potato
PAGALO’S PIZZERIA LUNCH – $8 per person. Enjoy a Lunch Special of Pick Two (personal-sized pizza, salad or soup) and a small gelato flavor of your choice Serving lunch 11 am-3 pm. DINNER – $25 Choose any 1 large pizza from their Traditional, Specialty, or Gourmet Pizzas (no substitutions) and Get a warm Chocolate Chunk Cookie from their wood-fired oven. Serving dinner 3 pm to close.
ME & BILLY LUNCH – Darn Big Grilled Cheese or Deluxe Grilled Cheese with Soup $10. Substitute fries for a side salad or soup for FREE with purchase of any sandwich or burger (excluding Toasted Brie Salad). DINNER – FREE Old Fashioned Cheese Curds, Pomme Frites, or Salad with purchase of 2 Trademarks.
LAVENDER CREST WINERY LUNCH – $9.99 per person Pick Two Combo. 1/2 Deli Sandwich or 1/2 Vegetarian Wrap with a Cup of Soup or Garden Salad. Receive your choice of one complimentary item: Wine sample, refillable coffee or iced tea, or a scoop of vanilla ice cream with topping.
JOHNNY’S ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE LUNCH – $10 per person. 1/2 of the Johnny Sandwich, 1/2 Harvest Salad. The Johnny Sandwich is grilled chicken breast and sliced tomato topped with Johnny’s own Caesar salad and crisp prosciutto on grilled sourdough. This sandwich is worthy of the namesake! 1/2 Harvest Salad: Frenched chicken breast, spring mix, candied pecans, sliced apples, goat cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, honey cider vinaigrette. DINNER – $30 per person. Appetizer: 1/2 order of Skillet Potatoes. Entree: Stuffed French Pork chop stuffed with goat cheese, spinach, and pine nuts with Madeira sauce. Served with Johnny’s Brussel Sprouts. Dessert: Mini Cannolis.
COOL BEANZ COFFEEHOUSE LUNCH – $10 per person. Gourmet Grilled Cheese with a Cup of Soup and Coffee or Tea.——————- DINNER – $15 Flatbread Pizza, Glass of Wine/Beer or Latte, Mixed Berry Blossom Dessert.
BREW IN THE VILLAGE LUNCH – 30% OFF Brew Flatbreads: Chicken Pesto, Buffalo Chicken, BLT, Brie & Prosciutto, Veggie, Chipotle BBQ Pork Belly. DINNER – $15 per person. Smoked Chicken Breast with Roasted Red Pepper Coulis, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Asparagus Side Salad Dessert (Brownie or Cookie).
BASS STREET CHOP HOUSE DINNER – $30 per person (Three Course Dinner) Appetizer – Single Serving of Portabella Fries Choice of House Salad or Soup Choice of Entree: 6 oz. Filet Mignon 12 oz. USDA Choice NY Strip Grilled Chutney Salmon 20 oz. Double Cut Bone-in Iowa Pork Chop Chef’s Fresh Fish Feature
BARLEY & RYE BISTRO DINNER – $30 per person (Four Course Dinner) Choose any appetizer, soup or salad, and entree from the regular menu. Dessert is Chef’s Choice. Choice of Appetizer: Fried Pickles, Boetje’s Whiskey Cheese Curds, Bacon Cheddar Corn Dogs, Warm Spinach & Goat Cheese, Roasted Turkey Nachos, Asian Calamari, Smoked Bacon Poutine, Sweet Potato Skins Choice of Soup or Salad: Bistro Salad or Soup of the Day Choice of Entree: Country Fried Chicken Sandwich, Turkey Burger, Duck Burger, Bison Burger, Smoked Bacon Poutine Burger, Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips, Brisket & Cornbread, Duck Marsala, Steak & Frites, Crispy Chicken & Smoked Gouda Linguine, Steak Carbonara, Scallop & Bacon Linguine
APPLEBEE’S LUNCH Spend between $7-10 (per check) at Lunch, and receive a FREE Brownie Bite Dessert
THE MACHINE SHED LUNCH – $8 per person Choose one of the following sandwiches served with French Fries Pork Tenderloin Sandwich (breaded or unbreaded) Beef Brisket Chicken Bacon Dijon Reuben Turkey Reuben —————————————— DINNER – $15 per person (Two Course Dinner) Served with the Shed’s fresh baked bread and Family style fixins’ Choice of Entree: Old Fashioned Pot Roast Cattleman’s Sirloin Tips Hand-Battered Chicken Tender Dinner Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner Classic Fried Chicken Beef Liver & Onions Plowman’s Meatloaf Dinner Roast Turkey & Dressing Country Fried Steak or Chicken Finish with the Shed’s Famous Homemade Apple Dumpling
THE J BAR LUNCH – $10 per person Choose one of the following: – The J Bar Prime Burger Prime Beef, Brioche Roll, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion – Bacon Jam BLT Sourdough, Bacon Marmalade, Thick Cut Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Chipotle Aioli – Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich Hand-Breaded Chicken, Rustic Roll, Chipotle Poblano Slaw, Chipotle Aioli Sandwiches include Chips and a Cup of Homemade Soup ————————————————– DINNER – $25 per person (Three Courses) First Course: Tossed Salad Choice of Entree: – Steak Gorgonzola Grilled Top Sirloin, Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Mushroom Gorgonzola – Demi-Glaze Buttermilk Sage Chicken Pan-Fried Chicken, Smashed Potatoes, Buttermilk Sage Sauce, Roasted Corn O’Brien – Herb Spiced Salmon Moroccan Spiced Faroe Island Salmon Filet, Brown Rice, Roasted Vegetables, Saffron Aioli – Bacon Cheddar Mac Bacon, Cheddar Cheese Dessert: Petite Tequi-lime Cheesecake Lime Zest, Tequila Creme, Candied Key Lime
PANINI & FRIENDS LUNCH – $8.50 Panini of Choice, 20 oz. Drink, and 8 oz. Side (macaroni or pasta salad, coleslaw, or chips)
MISS MAMIE’S LUNCH 1/2 Sandwich & Soup – $8 Our 1/2 Sandwich of the Day paired with a Bowl of Soup Burger du jour – $10 Chef’s choice of burger of the day served with fruit or fries Lunch served 11 am-4 pm ——————————– DINNER All entrees are served with one salad choice and dessert Entree Choices: – 1/2 lb. Boneless Catfish Fillet – $15 Breaded and deep-fried with house made tartar sauce. Includes choice of side. – Shrimp & Grits – $15 A Southern favorite. Medium shrimp in a creole tomato sauce over creamy stone ground grits topped with crumbled bacon. – Caribbean Steak & Shrimp – $20 Jerk seasoned 7 oz sirloin and three jumbo coconut battered shrimp with choice of side. Salad Choices: Caesar, Tossed, Spinach, Walnut, Garlic Dessert Choice: Mini Cheesecake
JUMER’S – BLUE SQUARE CAFÉ All Day Special – $12 First Course: Choice of Soup of the Day or House Salad Entree: 1/2 Reuben or 1/4 lb. Western Burger
JUMER’S – DJ’S STEAKHOUSE DINNER – $25 First Course: Choice of Wedge Salad or Caesar Salad Entree: Choice of Pan-Seared Salmon with Risotto or 12 oz New York Strip
VIVA LUNCH – $9.99 per person Includes a soft drink – Nachos Your Way Agave BBQ Pork carnitas or chorizo chili served on House-fried tortilla chips, Gaujilo chili creme, House made Pico de Gallo, and micro cilantro – Santa Fe Salad Fresh ripped iceburg lettuce with black beans, corn, cheese, and tomatoes tossed in a spicy ranch. Topped with 16-spice chicken – Veggie Chili Rellenos Burrito Roasted pepper stuffed with cheese and rolled with avocado, rice, and creme in a housemade flour tortilla. Served with black beans and Lupe rice. Add steak, shrimp, or chicken for $3.95. ————————————————– DINNER – $24.99 per person Includes a soft drink – NY Steak Pepian 14 oz cumin dusted New York Strip steak seared to perfection. Served on housemade Yucatecan inspired pipian sauce and chayote succotash Before or after dinner, visit their rooftop bar UP for the best view in the Quad Cities!
THE PHOENIX DINNER – $25 per person Includes Choice of Salad, Entree, and Cheesecake Choice of Salad: House, Caesar, Bacon Brussel Sprout, Cranberry Walnut Choice of Entree: – Pistachio Salmon 8 oz wild caught Atlantic salmon filet topped with Boetje’s mustard, lemon, panko bread crumbs and ground pistachios, baked and paired with our rice pilaf & vegetable medley. – Lemon Basil Salmon 8 oz wild caught Atlantic salmon filet grilled with herbs & topped with lemon basil crème sauce. Served with mushroom rice pilaf & vegetable medley. – Sesame Encrusted Ahi Tuna 8 oz wild caught Ahi Yellow Fin tuna filet pan seared with sesame oil & blackening spices & topped with a pineapple orange sesame glaze. Served with mushroom rice pilaf & Asian slaw. – Shrimp Scampi Alfredo Sauteed shrimp, broccoli & bruschetta mix tossed with fettucini in a garlic herb alfredo & served with garlic cheese toast. – Cody Road Bourbon Pork Grilled pork steak topped with our house-made Mississippi Distillery Cody Road Bourbon sauce. Served with vegetable medley & mushroom rice pilaf. – Cajun Panko Whitefish A meaty white Swai filet coated with Cajun panko breading & baked. Served with mushroom rice pilaf, our signature vegetable medley & drizzled with chipotle pineapple glaze. – Phoenix Marsala Grilled chicken breast atop our savory mushroom rice pilaf, covered in a non-traditional orange marsala wine sauce with carrots & bell peppers. Dessert: A piece of our made from scratch cheesecake
RIVER HOUSE ALL DAY SPECIAL – $7.99 per person Fish and Chips Special
MO BRADY’S – All entrees are served with one salad choice, one side choice, and dessert. Choice of Entree: – BBQ Baby Back Ribs – $15 Half rack, tender baby back pork ribs. Hickory smoked in house, then glazed with our house-made barbeque sauce – Pan-Seared Salmon – $20 Perfectly grilled fresh salmon from the Faroe Islands – 12 oz. New York Strip – $25 Grilled to perfection Choice of Salad: Caesar, Tossed, Spinach, Garlic, Bleu Cheese Wedge Choice of Side: Loaded Baked Potato, Rice Pilaf, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Steamed Broccoli, American Fries, Seasonal Vegetables, Mac & Cheese Dessert: Mini Cheesecake
KELLER’S DINNER – $24.95 per person Cast Iron Seared NY Strip, Shrimp Scampi, and your choice of two sides
JOHNNY’S PIZZA LUNCH – $7 per person Slice of Pizza, Side Salad, and a soda or water ———————————– DINNER Dinner for Two – $20 10″ Pizza, Salad, and a Slice of Cheesecake Family Combo – $25 20″ pizza, One Pazzo, and one 2-liter of Pop (add 10″ dessert Strudel for $5) (Pizzas can be upgraded to specialty pizzas for an additional $1.50 for a 10″ and $2.50 for 20″)
IGOR’S BISTRO LUNCH – $8.99 Each entree is served with your choice of side. Choose from cup of soup, house-cut fries, jalapeno coleslaw, or pasta salad. Choice of Entree: – The Goblin: Brat Burger topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapeno coleslaw – Burger Basket: 1/4 lb. of fresh, premium beef, cheese, pickle, and onion on a toasted Kaiser roll – Frankenstein Fry Basket: House-cut fries tossed with onion, peppers, spices, and crispy chicken tenders – Croissant Sandwich: Enjoy your choice of ham and Swiss or turkey and provolone – Cobb Salad (excludes sides)
CAFÉ ONE ELEVEN LUNCH – $8 per person Chopped Salad Southwest Chicken Salad Fettuccini Alfredo or Marinara Buffalo Style Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich One Eleven Burger or American Burger Pork Tenderloin Sandwich Grilled Raspberry Chicken Wrap One Eleven Club Sandwich Tuna Melt Grilled or Breaded Chicken Sandwich Soup or Salad and ½ Sandwich Grilled Breast of Chicken
BIERSTUBE – MOLINE AND LECLAIRE LUNCH – $8 per person – Sausage Dinner Two specialty sausages, served with homemade sauerkraut, marble rye bread, and one side – Award Winning Reuben Choice of Corned Beef, Turkey, or Boston. Served with a side. – Portabella Sandwich Marinated portabella mushroom, sautéed peppers & onions, munster cheese on marble rye. Served with a side. – European Splitter Grilled bratwurst topped with marinated roast beef and munster cheese. Served with one side. – Salads Bierstube Garden, Hawaiian, Southwest, Grilled or Crispy Chicken. All served with cheese toast. – Burgers Classic with cheese, Bierstube Burger, Old West Burger, Portabella Bleu Cheese Burger, or Patty Melt. Served with a side. ——————————————————————- DINNER – Dinner for Two for $25 Choose One Appetizer to Share: Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese Onion Rings Wing Dings Tater Tumblers Each Choose a Specialty Meal: – Sausage Dinner Two specialty sausages, served with homemade sauerkraut, marble rye bread, and two sides. – Award Winning Reuben Choice of Corned Beef, Turkey, or Boston, served with one side. – Brat Sliders 2 award-winning bratwurst slider patties on pretzel buns served with two sides. – Jagerschnitzel Beer-battered pork cutlet served with portabella mushroom gravy or traditional with lemon. Served with two sides. – Shrimp Po Boy Battered shrimp with lettuce, tomato & homemade remoulade inside a sourdough hoagie. Served with one side. – Portabella Sandwich Marinated portabella mushroom, sautéed peppers & onions, munster cheese on marble rye. – Salads Bierstube Garden, Hawaiian, Southwest, Grilled or Crispy Chicken. All served with cheese toast.
GRANITE CITY LUNCH – $9.99 per person Includes choice of entree; choice of cup of soup, cole slaw, Caesar salad, or French Fries, and choice of dessert. Entree Choices: Bennie Mac & Cheese Bedda Chedda Burger Margherita Flatbread Buffalo Chicken Wrap Dessert: Mini Desserts – Choice of Cookie Sundae or Brownie Sundae ——————————————- DINNER – $25 (Three Course Dinner) First Course: Choice of House Salad or Cup of Soup of the Day Second Course: Choice of Entree – Ponzu Glazed Salmon – Broad Axe Stout-Braised Beef Short Ribs – Top Sirloin – Chicken Asparagus Linguini Third Course: Mini Desserts – Choice of Cookie Sundae or Brownie Sundae
DRIFTWOOD PUB LUNCH/DINNER Specials – Fish Tacos – $9 – Catfish Basket – $9 – Pork Tenderloin – $8 – Pulled Pork Sandwich – $7 – Classic Burger Basket – $6 Starter Specials – Warm Pretzel – $6 – Wings – $8
BIX BISTRO LUNCH Includes choice of French Fries, Pasta Salad, House Chips, or Fresh-cut Fruit – Soba Bowl – $7 Soba noodles, Fresh market vegetables, Sweet chili – Lemon Lobster Roll – $9 Fresh chilled lobster salad, Lemon grass mayo, Watercress leaf, Peppadew peppers ————————————– DINNER Each entree includes choice of Caesar salad, Davenport club salad, or Soup, and a house made dessert for our pastry chef. – Forest Mushroom Filet – $25 Grilled fillet of Angus beef tenderloin, dill cream sauce, forest mushrooms, pan-fried Yukon Gold potatoes – Single Barrel Salmon – $22 Grilled fillet of fresh Atlantic salmon, single barrel whiskey glaze, pan-fried Brussel sprouts, carrots, prosciutto, Meyer lemon parmesan whipped potato – Black Truffle Fettuccini – $15 Italian black truffles, black & white al dente pasta, roasted cauliflower, mushroom, lemon gremolata, truffle butter cream sauce
BIAGGI’S LUNCH – $8.00 per person Half and Half Combo – Choice of two of the following per guest Choice of Soup Choice of Salad Any 1/2 Sandwich Any 1/2 Pizza 1/2 Pasta Selection (Farfalle Alfredo, Lasagna Bolognese, Ziti Al Forno, Rigatoni Bolognese, Toscana, Spaghetti, Wild Boar Ragu) ———————————– DINNER – $30 per person (Three Course Dinner) Choice of Soup or Starter Salad Choice of Any Pasta or Entree (excluding 8 oz Filet Mignon) Choice of Any Dessert
BENT RIVER BREWING CO. – MOLINE LUNCH – $10 per person Taki dusted Panko Breaded Pork Tenderloin with House Brined Pickles and Onions with choice of side