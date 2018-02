× Muscatine Police arrest 17-year-old after shots fired call

MUSCATINE, Iowa – A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons after gun shots were reported on February 25.

Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Sampson Street around 8:30 p.m.

They say upon arrival, there were no injuries, and no sign of property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Kies at 563-263-9922, extension 608.