Methamphetamine investigation in McDonough County results in arrest

MACOMB, Illinois — A Bushnell, Illinois man is in jail and facing multiple drug and firearms charges stemming from a months-long methamphetamine investigation conducted by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department and other area law enforcement agencies.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, “Operation Icemelt” began seven months ago and has led to one arrest so far with more pending.

Arrested on Feb. 22 in Bushnell was Jack E. Cooper, 35, who was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on his home. Cooper is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card and possession of an altered firearm.

During the search, officers seized 246.7 grams of meth, morphine pills, cannabis, LSD and Psilocybin mushrooms from the home.

Cooper remains in the McDonough County Jail pending a bond hearing.