GMQC starts Restaurant Week at The Phoenix

All week long, Good Morning Quad Cities is taking you on a culinary trip across the QC! This morning, we were live at The Phoenix Restaurant in downtown Davenport.

The restaurant has been a staple in downtown Davenport for eight years now. Their best-seller is the Blackened Chicken Alfredo and house-made cheesecake. And they aren't small slices around here!

Chef Justin Burns has more than 13 years of experience in the kitchen and he's a local guy, born and raised in the Quad Cities. He is most proud of his gourmet soups.

With hand-crafted food, you'd expect a high price-point but entrees average around twenty dollars. Heather Doxstader, the event coordinator of The Phoenix says, "People think we are super fancy, but we are quite affordable. We have a price point for everyone."

If you're in the mood for a night out, the restaurant is busiest when there are events at the nearby Adler Theatre. People rave about the "Purple Nerd Martini," which is one of more than 40 different martinis on the menu.

Here is the dining special for The Phoenix during Quad Cities Restaurant Week (February 26-March 3):

DINNER - $25 per person

Includes Choice of Salad, Entree, and Cheesecake

Choice of Salad:

House, Caesar, Bacon Brussel Sprout, Cranberry Walnut

Choice of Entree:

- Pistachio Salmon

8 oz wild caught Atlantic salmon filet topped with Boetje’s mustard, lemon, panko bread crumbs and ground pistachios, baked and paired with our rice pilaf & vegetable medley.

- Lemon Basil Salmon

8 oz wild caught Atlantic salmon filet grilled with herbs & topped with lemon basil crème sauce. Served with mushroom rice pilaf & vegetable medley.

- Sesame Encrusted Ahi Tuna

8 oz wild caught Ahi Yellow Fin tuna filet pan seared with sesame oil & blackening spices & topped with a pineapple orange sesame glaze. Served with mushroom rice pilaf & Asian slaw.

- Shrimp Scampi Alfredo

Sauteed shrimp, broccoli & bruschetta mix tossed with fettucini in a garlic herb alfredo & served with garlic cheese toast.

- Cody Road Bourbon Pork

Grilled pork steak topped with our house-made Mississippi Distillery Cody Road Bourbon sauce. Served with vegetable medley & mushroom rice pilaf.

- Cajun Panko Whitefish

A meaty white Swai filet coated with Cajun panko breading & baked. Served with mushroom rice pilaf, our signature vegetable medley & drizzled with chipotle pineapple glaze.

- Phoenix Marsala

Grilled chicken breast atop our savory mushroom rice pilaf, covered in a non-traditional orange marsala wine sauce with carrots & bell peppers.

Dessert:

A piece of our made from scratch cheesecake.

This offer is only valid during QC Restaurant Week.