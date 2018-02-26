Confused customers blindsided after John Taylor Salon and Day Spa closes up shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND---Kian Hyatt showed up for her facial appointment at the John Taylor Salon and Day Spa, only to find the doors locked and the stylist packing up shop Monday, February 26.

Hyatt says she was first notified the shop was closed on Saturday, but the next day she received a confirmation for her appointment scheduled later that afternoon.

“I thought it was a scam… We kind of came here to see if they were open but they are not they are tearing down,” says Hyatt.

A waste she says of time and money.

“I spent $350 on a series of four facials, I’ve done three of them, so I don’t have one that I’m probably not going to get,” says Hyatt and she’s not the only one."

Other customers reached out to the salon, because they say the shop continued to sell package deals and gift cards over the weekend.

"Why did they even sell it, if they knew they were going to close then why would they sell it,” says Hyatt.

Salon owner Lynn Surr says the salon fell behind on its bills.

She received her final notice from the owners of the Rock Valley strip mall about ten days ago. As of now she says, she can’t afford to refund the money customers lost through unused gift cards and packaged deals.

“Not at this time… We’re sorting this all out so peeps need to be patient,” says Surr in a Facebook message.

Surr says she’s working with another hair salon in Moline, that customers can possibly still use the gift cards they bought.