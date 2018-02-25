× February will end with a taste of spring

It is so nice to finally see lots of sunshine! Although it will be breezy today, we’re in for a beautiful afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. The wind will relax tonight, and we’ll stay mostly clear. Temperatures will drop into the 20s.

We’ll remain sunny and warm for Monday with highs in the mid 50s. That mostly sunny sky will stick around for Tuesday, and we’ll warm up near 60!

A few showers will squeeze in late in the day on Wednesday, but we’ll remain in the mid 50s. However, more widespread rain is on track by Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Once the rain begins to exit on Thursday, it’s possible we could see a change to a rain and snow mix. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham