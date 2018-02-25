× A warm end to February, but a chilly start to March

What a gorgeous end to the weekend! We’ll remain mostly clear tonight, and it will be chilly with lows in the mid 20s.

However, we’ll warm up quickly tomorrow into the mid 50s! On top of that, there will be plenty of sunshine. Highs will peak on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the low 60s! Cloud cover will begin to increase late on Tuesday and into Wednesday. We may see a few showers on Wednesday, and that will knock our highs back into the upper 50s.

Our next storm system will be bringing in widespread rain on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As this system passes, much cooler air will be filtering in during the day. In addition, it’s likely that the rain will completely change to snow on Thursday. We’ll see temperatures fall into the 40s and 30s for the first day of March.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham