× Wintry mix this morning will switch to rain this afternoon

Light wintry mix is passing through this morning, and it may be causing some slick spots on the roads. Areas along and south of I-80 need to especially watch out for any freezing rain and sleet, and these locations will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until mid-morning.

By lunchtime, we’ll be warming up above freezing. Any wintry mix will switch over to rain, and we’ll see showers throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be climbing up into the low 40s.

After the rain exits late tonight, winds will really kick up from the west. Gusts over 30 mph are possibly by early Sunday morning! We’ll see temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

Breezy conditions will last throughout Sunday, but we’ll also see more sunshine with highs in the 40s! We’ll keep the sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham