Wapello returns to the state tournament in Des Moines for the first time in 24 years
Wapello beats Northeast to make the State Tournament
-
Grassley Town Hall in Wapello centers on national gun debate
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Will Kohn Baseball Tournament, FCA – Bryce Elias
-
Wapello rolls to win over Mediapolis
-
Squad joins sole cheerleader from opposing school who was cheering alone
-
Wapello woman killed, child injured in Christmas Eve crash
-
-
Augustana wins CCIW Tournament
-
Bettendorf mayor focuses on economic growth during 2018 State of the City Address
-
Annawan wins LTC Tournament for Second Straight Year
-
Galva beats Ridgewood in pool play of LTC Tournament
-
Monmouth United picks up pool win over West Central
-
-
Iowa Falls tennis coach who took wine to prep tourney loses license
-
Erie beats Stark County but has more than basketball to worry about at home tournament
-
Alleman beats Orion by 21 to win Tournament Title