Hold on tight! Gusty winds will arrive behind Saturday night’s rain

It definitely wasn’t the prettiest of days around the Quad Cities. More showers and even a few isolated storms will pass through Saturday evening. As this low pressure systems passes through, some rain may change into a wintry mix, especially northwest of the Quad Cities. Any snow accumulations will be less than an inch. Winds will really kick up out of the west early Sunday morning, and we may see some gusts around 30-40 mph! Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Although it will stay breezy for most of our Sunday, at least plenty of sunshine will be back! We’ll warm into the mid 40s. An even better Monday is on tap with more sun and highs in the mid 50s. We’ll get close to 60 on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky.

The springlike feel will stick around on Wednesday with the 50s and a few showers. However, a strong low pressure system sweeping through on Thursday will give us a good shot at some rain and snow mix. We’ll also drop into the 40s by that point.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham