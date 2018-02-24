Erie-Prophetstown returns to the State Team Duals for the first time in 8 years. The Panther fall in the opening round to Belleville Althoff, but have plenty to be proud of this season.
Erie-Prophetstown Wrestlers end season in State Quarterfinals
-
Erie-Prophetstown cruises to Sectional wrestling title
-
Massive ice jam on Rock River near Prophetstown forcing water out of banks
-
Ice jams mean risk of rapid flooding in Whiteside County
-
Prophetstown has season end in Regional Championship
-
Two local wrestlers win the title at the 1A Sectional meet
-
-
Even for a place that gets a ton of snow, this was a record-breaking two days for Erie
-
Village of Erie gets $194k for new water filtration system
-
Flooding forcing road closures across region
-
The Pledge frm Ms. Knoblach’s class from Prophetstown Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Barton-Howard’s class from Prophetstown Elementary School
-
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Range’s class from Prophetstown Elementary School
-
Sterling Newman wins conference battle against Prophetstown
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Noord’s class from Prophetstown Elementary