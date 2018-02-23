Weekend ice and rain threat, then the good news for ice-jammed rivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our next weather system is headed in by late tonight. Between 4am and 9am Saturday morning, some icy conditions are possible as rain overspreads the area. Temperatures will warm steadily through the day, ending any icy threat by with highs near 50 degrees. Rain will be off and on through Saturday with up to an inch possible. Rain will end during the evening with sunny skies expected on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s on Sunday with near-50 degree temperatures Monday.

Temperatures across our region will be mostly above freezing over the next 5-7 days. This is great news for the ice jams on area rivers, as the impacted ice will melt and move downstream. Please be aware that as the ice breaks free, it could cause additional ice jams downriver.

There's a slight chance we could get up near 60 degrees for the first time of the year by Tuesday before a cool-down arrives for Wednesday and Thursday with rain.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen