Norma’s Place ready for displaced women and children to move back in

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Volunteers with "One Eighty" in Davenport say that Norma's Place will have people return tonight, after a fire destroyed the shelter last weekend.

The fire happened on Sunday, February 18 and it displaced about a dozen women and their children.

Those residents were forced to find temporary shelter elsewhere while crews worked on the home.

One Eighty said since Monday, carpet has been pulled, rooms have been cleaned up and re-pained, and every article of clothing has been washed.