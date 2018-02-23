NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: We test out 5 avocado hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's something that pops up on my Pinterest Feed all the time - avocado hacks. I've always wanted to try them out, but just needed a reason. Then, we found out National Margarita Day is this week and - DING - we decided to make this week's weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment Mexican themed!

Our goal was to a) ripen avocados with these hacks, b) ripen enough of them to make guacamole, and c) celebrate with a margarita made by Eric as our Cocktail of the Week! Here's how we got there:

There are hacks all over Pinterest, but I narrowed them down to these five:

1. To find out if it's ripe or not, check the stem.

2. To get it ripe by tomorrow, use a banana.

3. To get it ripe by tonight, use an oven.

4. To freeze it, use lemon juice.

5. To grow another one, keep the pit.

Click the video above to see how we attempted all of those hacks. For more, check out the Nailed It Or Failed It Pinterest Page (Did you know we have one?)!

Once we got enough avocados ripened, we made this guacamole recipe. Click the video below to see what we added to our avocados AND to see our Cocktail of the Week (recipe below)!

Real Agave Margarita

The margarita most people order at a Mexican cantina are usually loaded with artificial flavors and sweeteners, but a traditional Agave Margarita is surprisingly easy to make. Forget the "mix" at the store and get these ingredients:

- Several ripe limes

- Agave nectar

- Tequila

- Kosher salt

Yes, that's all you'll need! Moisten the rims of your margarita glasses with a little of the agave syrup. Dip the glasses into the Kosher salt to coat the rim.

In a cocktail shaker, put one shot of tequila, two tablespoons of lime juice, one tablespoon of agave nectar, and three tablespoons of water.

Shake vigorously. (Not doing so could mean you'll have clumps of unincorporated agave nectar.)

Pour over ice. (This can be put into a blender if you prefer the blended Margarita variety.)

Put a thin slice of lime on the surface of the drink for garnish. Enjoy!