Muscatine will play for a Sub-State Championship after beating Davenport North. The Muskies will face Linn-Mar on Tuesday.
Muscatine advances to sub-state final
-
Muscatine Police officer injured in a car crash involving a tractor/trailer early Saturday morning
-
Joe Wieskamp reaches 2000 points as Muscatine beats Clinton
-
Not all CBD oils seized in Muscatine were tested in labs for marijuana
-
Rape lawsuit against city of Muscatine and police department thrown out
-
Muscatine County Attorney says CBD oil seized from health stores contains marijuana
-
-
Nearly a year after tornado in Muscatine two places hit hard have recovered with community support
-
2018 JEFFERSON AWARDS: Nominee Trains Lifelong Fighters Through “Muscatine Boxing Club”
-
Pleasant Valley falls in sub-state semifinal
-
Lack of funding could force Muscatine non-profit to close by end of the month
-
Bioreactors are a new tool Iowa Farmers are looking at to improve water quality
-
-
Muscatine Police arrest two on firearm charges
-
1 person hospitalized after residential fire in Muscatine
-
Woman dies after being pulled from Mississippi River in Muscatine