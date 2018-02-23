× Murder charges filed in DCFS worker’s death

MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (AP) — A man implicated in the death earlier this year of an Illinois child welfare worker has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Sauk Valley Media reports Andrew Sucher of Rock Falls was indicted Thursday on the new charges, and appeared in Carroll County Court on Friday. There his bond was increased to $1 million.

An autopsy determined 59-year-old Pamela Knight of Dixon died Feb. 8 of “complications of blunt force head injuries.

Knight was trying to take a child into protective custody last September at the Carroll County home of Andrew Sucher’s parents when Sucher allegedly kicked her in the head, fracturing her skull.

Sucher has pleaded not guilty in Whiteside County to aggravated battery of a child. He is accused of dragging a 6-year-old by the foot and striking him in the face during a July 29 incident. He was free on bond in that case when Knight was attacked.