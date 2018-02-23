× More rain on the way… Sunday’s is your weekend’s best

After a cloudy morning we were able to break out some weak sunshine in spots this afternoon. That was just enough to climb those temperatures in the lower 40s.

By tonight, clouds will overspread the area as another system crawls in from the southwest. A light wintry mix is likely south of the Quad Cities toward dawn Saturday morning. But as light wintry mix slowly creeps north temperatures will warm into the 40s resulting in the moisture to be all rain.

Rain will end that night before increasing sunshine takes over Sunday. We get to dry out for several days as mid 40s Sunday will inch up a bit more Monday with highs around 50 degrees.

Warmer 50s will follow before more wet weather returns.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

