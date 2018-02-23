× Ice jams mean risk of rapid flooding in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY – The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office says that there are currently two sections of the Rock River between Erie and Prophetstown experiencing ice jams.

The first jam extends from about one mile down stream from the IL Route 78 Bridge to Thunder Road. The other jam is from Smit Road to about two miles upstream from the Erie Road bridge.

This means that about six miles of jammed up ice still to make it down the river, officials said in a press release.

With the water falling in Prophetstown throughout the day, and holding essentially steady in Erie, it appears the water is finding its way through,around, and under the current ice jams.

Because of this, any sudden changes in the movement of that ice could result in rapid fluctuations in the river levels in the near future.

On Friday February 23, officials called this a “serious situation” that could change quickly.