Assisted-living residents evacuated after found alone in bed bug-infested facility

DIXMOOR, Ill. -- An assisted-living facility in the south suburbs was evacuated because residents were living in deplorable conditions, WGN is reporting.

Thirty residents were evacuated overnight from Value Care Centers, located at 141st Street and South Leavitt Avenue in Dixmoor, after police discovered the facility was infested with bed bugs and no hot water.

There was no sign of any staff members inside the building when police arrived, so it is unclear if residents were abandoned.

Cellphone video, taken by police, captured the horrendous living conditions throughout the building. Bed bugs can be seen crawling everywhere in the video -- even on the walls.

Police are considering criminal charges against those linked to the facility -- which had been known as "The Mothers House." The center was apparently still in operation, despite being ordered by the police chief to shut down two weeks ago.

According to its website, The Mothers House was run by Value Care, a non-profit specializing in helping people with mental issues and disabilities.

Within the last few hours, The Mothers House website has been disabled.

It's not clear how long the residents were left alone in the facility.

The residents, ranging in age from 20 to 50, were taken to four area hospitals.

The Value Care Centers has not reached out for comment.

The police chief says he is treating this as a criminal matter.