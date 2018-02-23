An Illinois boy who has defied the odds with cancer meets Blake Shelton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - February 23 was a night that Sammy Hodgett had been waiting for,

"I get to see Blake Shelton," said Sammy.

The experience had been a long time coming. Three years ago he was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

He was in a medically induced coma for nearly six weeks and it was Blake Shelton's songs that got him through.

Sammy, with his new cowboy boots on is ready to meet his idol.

"It's amazing and it's unbelievable like you don't really think something like that's gonna happen," said Becky Hodgett, Sammy's mom.

The moment is here, and Sammy lights up the minute he meets Blake Shelton.

Sammy gives Blake a special gift, a shirt that means so much to him and his family.

"An arc angel wing with a sword, Sammy loves swords and it says Sammy the Brave because ever since he got diagnosed it's just kind of the name everybody called him," said Hodgett.

There's also a special message on the shirt, lyrics to the song, Savior's Shadow.

"Though the devil tried to break me my sweet Jesus won't forsake me," said Sammy.

As the meet and greet comes to and end and Blake Shelton takes the stage, Sammy will always remember the night he met the man whose songs got him through the toughest times.