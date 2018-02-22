WQAD News 8 celebrates World Yoga Day by doing yoga LIVE on GMQC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Today, February 22nd, is World Yoga Day (as opposed to International Yoga Day which is in June) and to celebrate, we did yoga live on the air during Good Morning Quad Cities!

Daina Lewis, Owner of Shine Yoga & Bodyworks in Moline, joined us in studio to show us some basic yoga moves and tell us what World Yoga Day is all about.

Click the video above to see how Angie, Eric, and Jon did with their yoga poses and how you can help people in need today.

Shine Yoga & Bodyworks, located at 4703 16th Street in Moline, is marking World Yoga Day by donating to Norma's Place, which was recently damaged in a fire. Norma's Place helps women who are victims of domestic violence or are battling addiction.

You can drop off donations of money, clothes, toys, and/or toiletries at Shine until 8pm today. For more information, click here.