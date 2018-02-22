× Soggy into tonight and Saturday… Nothing terribly cold in the days ahead

Seeing a break across the area but the next wave of moisture is not too far away. We’ll start off with some spots of drizzle developing this evening before a steadier rain develops later tonight. Temperatures this evening and overnight will be warm enough that I’m not expecting the moisture to freeze.

I still expect a break in the action on Friday before the next round of moisture arrives Friday night into Saturday. This too will be all rain with amounts adding up to a quarter to a half an inch. The last of the raindrops will likely change over to snow by the early morning hours on Sunday. At this point, I’m not concern about Sunday morning traveling in the local area as the moisture will be limited and the duration of this change over will be short.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

