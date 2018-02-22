× River Bandits looking for National Anthem singers, part-time employees at upcoming job fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa – If you’re looking for an opportunity to sing your heart out and honor the nation, the Quad City River Bandits are hoping to see you at tryouts on March 3.

National Anthem tryouts will be held at Modern Woodman Park from 10:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m. on a first come first serve basis during the team’s annual job fair.

During the fair, people can also come out and learn about part-time employment opportunities being offered this season. Positions include concessions, grounds crew, press box, promotions, stadium operations, and more.

“Working with the River Bandits gives members of our great community a chance to help us deliver smiles and memories to their friends, neighbors and family all summer long,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller.

If you wish to apply for a position, you could have the opportunity to interview with hiring managers on the spot during the fair.