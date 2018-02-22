Quad City Steamwheelers return for season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The countdown to kick off is on as the Quad City Steamwheelers return to the Tax Slayer Center in Moline this weekend.

The team’s first open is Sunday at 2 p.m against the Chicago Marauders.

Team members Daron Clark, Joe Powell, Shawn Hill, Keyvan Rudd and Coach Cory Ross met with the Good Morning Quad Cities team ahead of the game to talk about what they’ve been doing to prepare for the season comeback.

Defensive Lineman, Shawn Hill is from a suburb of Chicago and just joined the team. He says he is enjoying being in the Quad Cities and back in Illinois, which is home.

“We’ve been working to set our identity for the team and trust the process, said Defensive Lineman, Shawn Hill. “Just trust the plans and conditioning and keep moving and get ready for the team this Sunday.”

The team also helped News 8 Jesyka Dereta with some football drills. She still needs a lot of practice but she’ll leave that to the pros.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tickets are available at ticket master or the Tax Slayer box office or by calling (309) 764-2000.

For more information on the Steamwheelers, click here.