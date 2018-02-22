NEWS 8 TRIO: Chicken Deburgo with Chef Marc from Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- On February 22, News 8's Elizabeth Wadas was in the kitchen with Chef Marc Pilichowski from Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Moline.

Chef Marc whipped up Johnny's signature menu item, the chicken deburgo. It's a frenched chicken breast. That means the leg bone is still in for added flavor. He browned it in a hot pan with oil with the skin on. Then he made a roasted garlic, basil, oregano and cream sauce to go over the meat.

The chicken deburgo is a special at Johnny's on Monday's. It's served with garlic fries or garlic mashed potatoes.

Johnny's Italian Steakhouse is located in downtown Moline at 1300 River Drive. They are open Sunday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. And on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.