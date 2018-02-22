Lady Rocks drop overtime heartbreaker to Edwardsville

Chrislyn Carr hit the big shot when she needed to. The Rocks senior hit a 3 with time winding to force overtime at 41. But Edwardsville made plenty of free throws in OT to edge the Rocks 48-44.
