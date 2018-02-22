Click here for school closings and delays

Lady Rocks drop overtime heartbreaker to Edwardsville

Posted 11:33 pm, February 22, 2018

Chrislyn Carr hit the big shot when she needed to.  The Rocks senior hit a 3 with time winding to force overtime at 41.  But Edwardsville made plenty of free throws in OT to edge the Rocks 48-44.