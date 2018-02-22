× Iowa Rep. Rob Blum claims undisclosed firm wasn’t ‘doing business’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa congressman has said in a sworn statement that a company he failed to disclose wasn’t “doing business” in 2016, despite evidence to the contrary.

In an amended disclosure made public Thursday, Rep. Rod Blum lists himself as the majority shareholder and director of Tin Moon Corp.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Blum violated House rules by failing to list his ties to Tin Moon earlier.

Blum writes in the amendment that his failure to disclose was an oversight because Tin Moon was “basically worth less than $1,000 and not doing business in 2016.”

Tin Moon was incorporated and registered its website in May 2016. In August 2016, YouTube user “rodblum” uploaded a customer testimonial claiming Tin Moon saved her company thousands of dollars. One of Blum’s congressional aides appeared in a similar testimonial weeks later.

Experts told the Des Moines Register that Blum will likely face a review by the Office of Congressional Ethics or the House ethics committee, which could result in anything from no action to a warning or reprimand.

Blum represents northeastern Iowa, including Duqbuqe, Jackson and Johnson counties.