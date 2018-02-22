Icy roads possible this morning, again tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday Morning:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the US-34 corridor from Galva, westward to Mt. Pleasant. A combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will cause slick conditions this morning with accumulations of slush around 1/2 inch. Wintry precipitation will work north across the area this morning as temperatures slowly rise near the freezing mark. Thankfully, the precipitation should be pretty light. However, slick conditions are expected and even though roads may look wet, they could be quite icy.

Thursday Night:

A bigger slug of moisture will arrive tonight with rainfall likely across the region. Areas that are under the advisory this morning will be well above freezing tonight. Here in the Quad Cities, temps will fall to 34 overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north of US-30 due to temperatures expected around freezing. This includes the Clinton, Maquoketa, Dubuque, Galena, and Stockton areas. Up to 1/2 inch of ice and slush is possible in these areas tonight.