CHEF SCOTT: Add a little tequila to your fish

WQAD News 8, Scott Community College, and Mazola corn oil have teamed up to give you some great recipe ideas that help keep your heart healthy.

BETTENDORF, Iowa – If you want to eat healthy and help your heart, look no further than fish.

"You know as a culinary professional and a chef instructor it's our job to teach our students and upcoming chefs how to cook heart healthy," says Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

And one easy heart-healthy recipe involves some beautiful grilled vegetables and some tequila lime cod.

"So you know I've investigated a lot of the oils and all the oils are not the same," said Chef Scott.

"Corn oil happens to have a smoking point of 450 which is great for grilling and sauteing."

Use 1/4 cup of Mazola oil for basting and for the marinades

"You know it has zero trans-fats and zero saturated fat," explains the Chef.

Dice purple onion, green pepper, mushrooms, some squash, some zucchini, and a handful of cilantro into a bag

Add 1/4 cup of Mazola oil

Add 1/2 cup of white wine

Squeeze half a lemon

Add a little dry Italian seasoning

Mix then let it set up for about five minutes

Now prepare the cod, about four ounces a piece, into a plastic bag

Salt and pepper

Bruise some basil and add it to the bag

Cut a half a lime and squeeze it into the bag

Add 1/4 cup of your favorite tequila

Add 3 Tbsp of Mazola corn oil

Mix it around and let this marinade set for 20-minutes as well

Assemble the vegetable kabobs

"Any time you find color in your vegetables you know you've got antioxidants which are great for your heart," explains Chef Scott.

"Just whatever you like in vegetables but just make sure you've got plenty of color in it. And by marinating this, it allows for the flavors and the fats to coat evenly."

Prepare your grill, spray it ahead of time to prevent your food from sticking

Add fish to the grill

Grill with the kabobs, three minutes a side on both the vegetables and the cod

You'll want to keep an eye on this fish because you don't want it overdone. And to tell, it will tighten up a little bit on you

"It's heart healthy, it's delicious, and there's enough here to satisfy any appetite," says Chef Scott.

"Enjoy!"