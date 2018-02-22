× Bicyclist hit by car in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND- A bicyclist was struck by a car on his way to work this morning.

Witnesses say the victim was hit and dragged several feet. It happened on 24th Street and 13th Avenue around 9am Thursday.

A witness said the victim was conscious and speaking with first responders. He was wearing a helmet.

Rock Island police say the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.