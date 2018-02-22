× Arrest made in Ohio in connection to the social media scare at Sterling High School

STERLING, Illinois – Police say an arrest has been made after a scare at Sterling High School, and that there is no known threat to students after the screenshot of a text message about a man bringing a gun to school went viral on February 22.

The screenshot was of a text message from someone named “Ray Andres,” and the message stated that he would bring a gun to “SHS” today.

Sterling Police said upon investigation, they came to realize that it was all a hoax. The screenshot was part of a nationwide scare that originated elsewhere and has spread fear in many schools that use the acronym “SHS” across the nation.

On Wednesday, a press release said that the Clark County Ohio Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to the viral screenshot that caused the scare of a school shooting.

The Sterling Police Department has investigated the matter, and has worked with the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center to determine that there is no threat to Sterling High School or at any other local schools.

The department did increase officer presence at their area schools as a precaution.