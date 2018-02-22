× A second man has escaped from the Davenport Work Release Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Corrections is seeking information on a convicted man who failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center on the morning of February 22.

This is the second time in a week that the center has had a man escape from work release.

Police are looking for Cazmiere Deshawn Graves, 22, who is a black man. He is 5’6″ and weighs 166 pounds.

He was admitted into the program on January 25, 2018 and is convicted with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, possession, receipt, transportation or dominion and control of firearms, offensive weapons and ammunition by felons and eluding in Scott County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.