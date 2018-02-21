× Watch Live: Bettendorf State of City address

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Mayor Bob Gallagher is sharing his “state of the city” address for Bettendorf at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from the Waterfront Convention Center on State Street.

You can watch the speech live here:

The State of the City address is an annual presentation by the Mayor of Bettendorf bringing government officials, business owners, civic leaders, and residents together to reflect on City accomplishments from the past year and to review plans for the future.

Items of discussion this year include ongoing economic development, downtown improvements, transportation planning and other items.