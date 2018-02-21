× Nurse gets probation for stealing painkillers at hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa nurse who’d been convicted in a 2015 morphine theft case has been given probation in a second case involving the theft of painkillers.

The Des Moines Register reports that Cassandra Pierce, of Ottumwa, was granted a deferred judgment on Feb. 2 and sentenced to three years’ probation. Under a deferred judgment, Pierce’s conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.

Prosecutors say she kept substantial portions of painkillers she’d signed out in May 2016 for three patients at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Court records say Pierce was sentenced to probation after making a plea deal in a case involving the theft of morphine in August 2015 while working at Vista Woods Care Center in Ottumwa.