Grocery store opening soon to offer food from around the globe

EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- A new type of grocery store is opening up in the Quad Cities.

World Food Market Inc. is set to open February 28th offering food products from around the globe.

Owners and store associates say it's the first international grocery store in the Quad City area.

The owner Rad Pandit and his family are from Nepal. They decided to open the store after seeing a need to provide a one stop shop for the growing ethnic communities in the area.

"This store will serve not just the need for ethnic communities but also the general population and their curiosity towards international foods," said Bharabi Pandit, the owners nephew.

Each aisle will be stocked with Hispanic, Indian, African, Oriental food and more. Shelves are stocked with items that people in the QC might never have heard of.

There's Urad Dal a type of bean grown in parts of Northern India and African Pepper with a label that cautions you to not touch with your bare hands.

They also have snacks that look familiar like chips and cookies but with a flavor twist that are popular in other countries.

Store owners are already to look to expand to European foods and will also bring the familiar American snacks to the store.

The store is located on the Avenue of the Cities next to Dollar General where the old Save-a-Lot used to be.