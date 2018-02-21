Davenport city council discusses Palmer College expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Palmer College of Chiropractic's expansion plan moves forward in council after being on hold for months as the zoning board studied the impact it would have on the neighborhoods surrounding it.

Palmer College wants to replace homes with new student housing, athletic fields and classroom upgrades.

Two weeks ago, residents spoke out against the plan saying it disrupts the neighborhood.

However, some council members say it can help revitalize the area.

That kind of reinvestment that Palmer wants to do, that`s wonderful because that will spur additional investment in the neighborhood and that`s what we want and that`s what I want and that`s what I want all of you to want because we have an opportunity now to do something wonderful in our neighborhoods in our urban core," said Rita Rawson, Alderwoman.

Palmer announced it's $50 million dollar expansion plan last year.