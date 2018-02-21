× Chance for a light but brief wintry mix in the days ahead

We were able to see a little sunshine out there today but certainly not enough to warm our temperatures as the mercury only climbed near the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Clouds will thicken up this evening and overnight as a weak disturbance brushes the area by early Thursday morning. We’ll likely see a passing snow shower in spots with even a few sprinkles mixed in, otherwise a cloudy Thursday will be stressed with highs in the upper 30s.

Another disturbance will quickly follow late that night into Friday morning. This too will be brief but given the temperatures a combination of light rain/ freezing rain is likely.

We’ll stay dry on Friday before a more longer lasting, widespread coverage of precipitation arrives that night into Saturday. Might start off with some light snow late that night before changing to all rain on Saturday morning as highs that day jump into the warmer 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

