Boil order issued for sections of Hampton

HAMPTON, Illinois — The village of Hampton has issued a boil order for some residents due to a water main break.

Residents who live in the following areas should boil water until notified otherwise:

13th Avenue

14th Avenue

15th Avenue Court

6th Street between 12th and 14th avenues

8th Street between 12th Avenue and Hubbard Road.

Residents can get more information by visiting www.hamptonil.org or calling (309) 755-7591.