Bettendorf therapist pleads guilty to hot tub kissing
BETTENDORF- A Bettendorf therapist has plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a client, after being criminally charged last month.
Aracely Schutters,45, entered a written plea of guilty on February 20th in Scott County court.
She was accused of kissing and touching a client who was seeking therapy. The two met at Schutter’s home in Bettendorf and were in a hot tub when the inappropriate kissing and touching started.
Schutters was a licensed counselor at the Compass, a mental health clinic in Bettendorf where the victim had sought counseling for emotional health the past year- and- a- half.
Sexual exploitation by a counselor/therapist is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.