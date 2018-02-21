× Bettendorf therapist pleads guilty to hot tub kissing

BETTENDORF- A Bettendorf therapist has plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a client, after being criminally charged last month.

Aracely Schutters,45, entered a written plea of guilty on February 20th in Scott County court.

She was accused of kissing and touching a client who was seeking therapy. The two met at Schutter’s home in Bettendorf and were in a hot tub when the inappropriate kissing and touching started.

Schutters was a licensed counselor at the Compass, a mental health clinic in Bettendorf where the victim had sought counseling for emotional health the past year- and- a- half.

Sexual exploitation by a counselor/therapist is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.