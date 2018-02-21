× Annual conference helps QC students develop skills to face tough issues

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Area students are getting the opportunity to learn how to face difficult topics head on, knowing they have the resources and skills backing them.

The Quad Cities Area Youth Conference kicked off Wednesday, February 21st. It’s been running for more than 30 years with the goal of enhancing students’ decision-making skills and connecting them with community resources.

Wednesday was devoted to junior high school students; 550 kids spent the day with speakers and workshop leaders covering topics like dealing with stress, bullying, drugs, teen suicide and more. The conference on Thursday was set up for high school students.

Around 50 volunteers took part in the conference, which carried a theme of resilience.

“There is power within the decisions and choices that they make and sometimes that not easy,” said volunteer Glen Evans. “Like I say with peer pressure and dealing with other kids in our community, we sometimes think that we don’t have the strength to deal with it. When dealing with resilience you’re helping them gain that strength to know that their voice does matter and that it does make a difference.”

You can find Quad Cities Youth Conference on Facebook. The conference has been held for more than 30 years.