Work release prisoner with assault history sought after escape

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man serving the remainder of a sentence for assault and domestic abuse walked away from the Davenport Work Release center on Monday, Feb. 19 and is being sought by law enforcement.

Scotty S. Buckholts, 28, was admitted to the work release facility on Dec. 28, 2017. He had been convicted of assault with bodily injury or mental illness, tampering with witness or juror and domestic abuse assault-3rd or subsequent offense in Muscatine County.

Buckholtz is described as a white male, 6’3″ and 215 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contzt local police.

