Homes in Gladstone evacuated, BNSF rail traffic shut down after "major gas leak"

GLADSTONE, Illinois – A major gas leak prompted the evacuation of homes on the west end of Gladstone on February 20 and interrupted traffic both on roads and on railways.

Fire officials there say a four inch gas leak at Consolidated Grain and Barge Company (CBG) prompted the evacuation.

The gas leak resulted in BNSF railway being contacted and railway traffic was shut down.

Cars were not able to drive on The Lock and Dam Road from IL 164 and from US 34, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Officials confirmed just before 8:30 p.m. on February 20 that Nicor Gas responded to the scene and repaired the gas line.

Nobody has hurt during the incident, and people will be allowed to return to their homes on the west end of Gladstone shortly after 9 p.m.

The community shelter was opened for residents to stay in during the evacuation.