Veterans get free massages as Capri celebrates 52nd anniversary

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Capri College students preformed 52 random acts of kindness today. One act for every year the college has been open.

The anniversary celebration on February 20 included free massages for veterans in the college's massage therapy department. Veterans got free chair massages and students also made cards to send to veterans at the hospital.

"It's good to get involved in the community to help boost morale overall and to let people know we care for various reasons, I mean we need a lot of random acts of kindness lately in our society," said Brooke Lee, a massage therapy instructor.

Capri College will offer the free massages again for veterans from 2:30 to 3:30 on February 21 at their location in Davenport.