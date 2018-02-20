× The heavy rain will last into Tuesday afternoon

It’s raining cats and dogs out there! Showers and storms will continue to roll through the rest of the morning into the afternoon with highs only in the low 40s. The heaviest of the rain will mainly stay east of the Mississippi River, and these areas may pick up an additional 1-2″ by Tuesday evening. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the Rock River and the Green River near Geneseo… both rivers remain under a Flood Watch.

As cooler air filters in this evening, we may see some rain briefly switch over to freezing rain and sleet. The best chance for any wintry mix will remain east of the Mississippi River. By midnight, we’ll start to dry off, and temperatures will continue to fall. We’ll eventually drop around 20 for lows.

A mix of sun and clouds return tomorrow, but it will stay chilly through the day with highs in the low 30s. We may see a little bit of a rain and snow mix on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham